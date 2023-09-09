Mike Chioda Opens Up About Shawn Michaels' Notorious Overselling in Hulk Hogan Match

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

During a recent Monday Mailbag featured on AdFreeShows, Mike Chioda, who once donned the stripes as a WWE referee, delved into his experience officiating the memorable match between wrestling legends Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels at a past WWE SummerSlam event. Chioda particularly commented on Michaels' dramatized actions—commonly known as "overselling"—during the bout.

Mike Chioda had this to say about Shawn Michaels' actions in the ring against Hulk Hogan: "It was popping me inside. I was laughing inside, I was having fun with it, like he was. He was basically overselling. I kind of got the picture. He was just popping me inside without the smiling on TV. Of course, you can’t smile as a referee on TV. You can smile if you’re babyface and a heel. They don’t know what you’re smiling about … But not as a ref. But yeah, it just popped me way inside … It was just kind of like ‘holy sh*t!’ I knew what was going on. What are you going to do? I was like, ‘He’s making Hogan look strong!'"

Chioda further praised Michaels for his unparalleled skills in selling, stating, "He’s the best at selling. Shawn Michaels could sell his ass off. It’s what babyfaces should do, heels should do, it’s both ways."