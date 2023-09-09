WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Upcoming WWE Women's Championship Bout Officially Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 09, 2023

The WWE Women's Championship bout featuring IYO SKY was officially announced during the September 8 episode of SmackDown.

In the night's opening match, Asuka made a surprise appearance behind Damage CTRL, causing a distraction that eventually led to their defeat against Shotzi and Charlotte Flair.

The tension between Asuka and IYO SKY peaked when they confronted each other in the ring, hinting at Asuka's desire to challenge for the Women's Championship.

Subsequent backstage scenes showcased both competitors agreeing to the showdown. By the evening's conclusion, the match was formally set.

The championship match between IYO SKY and Asuka will take place in two weeks, on the September 22 episode of WWE SmackDown.

