Upcoming WWE Women's Championship Bout Officially Announced

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

The WWE Women's Championship bout featuring IYO SKY was officially announced during the September 8 episode of SmackDown.

In the night's opening match, Asuka made a surprise appearance behind Damage CTRL, causing a distraction that eventually led to their defeat against Shotzi and Charlotte Flair.

The tension between Asuka and IYO SKY peaked when they confronted each other in the ring, hinting at Asuka's desire to challenge for the Women's Championship.

Subsequent backstage scenes showcased both competitors agreeing to the showdown. By the evening's conclusion, the match was formally set.

The championship match between IYO SKY and Asuka will take place in two weeks, on the September 22 episode of WWE SmackDown.