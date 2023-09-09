New WWE SmackDown Intro Fuels Speculation on Edge's Future

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

The recent unveiling of SmackDown's updated intro may hint at future plans for WWE Hall of Famer Edge. In the previous month, Edge participated in what was reported to be the last match under his existing WWE contract, fueling rumors that he might transition to AEW once his agreement comes to an end.

This week saw the release of the revamped SmackDown opening sequence, marking the first such overhaul in 2023, and it prominently features the Rated-R Superstar.

Additionally, the updated intro no longer includes the late Bray Wyatt, who passed away last month and was a former Universal Champion. The group Hit Row has also been excluded from the new sequence.