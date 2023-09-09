WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jake Roberts Speaks Out on Bob Backlund: Labels Him a Genuine Maniac and Psycho

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 09, 2023

During a recent episode of his podcast, "Snake Pit," WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts delved into a multitude of subjects, notably sharing his thoughts on former WWE Champion Bob Backlund. Describing him as "legit psycho," Roberts painted an intriguing, albeit intense, picture of Backlund.

“He’s a f*****g maniac,” Roberts said. “Are you kidding? That guy is legit psycho. That guy is so strong, it’s incredible. He’s a freak of nature. He’ll f*****g lose it man, and start screaming and s**t. He scares the f**k out of me. He does it at signings. He’ll grab someone in a f*****g hold and just scream like crazy.” Despite the strong words, Roberts made it clear he had massive respect for Backlund and his off-kilter ways. He then proceeded to tell one Backlund story that proved how crazed, and talented, he could be.

“I remember back in the late-70s, he came to Mid South,” Roberts said. “They brought a kid from LSU, who was like 6’8, 350 f*****g pounds to challenge a wrestler. And nobody wanted to get in there. Because if you get in there and you lose, your f*****g s**t’s over. And Backlund raises his hand and says I’ll track you. And everybody’s like ‘Oh, f**k no man.” But he went out there, and all he did was grab the guy in the f*****g headlock. He grabbed that guy in that headlock, and squeezed so f*****g hard, the guy passed out. That was f*****g incredible man. And it didn’t take long either.”

Source: WrestlingInc.com
