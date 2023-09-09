Booker T Weighs in on Edge's Potential AEW Move and Tony Khan's Spending Habits

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

During the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T delved into a range of hot topics, including Edge's rumored transition to AEW when his WWE contract concludes later this month. Booker T also discussed AEW President Tony Khan’s penchant for signing big-name free agents with hefty contracts. Below are the key takeaways:

On WWE's Dilemma With Edge Possibly Moving to AEW:

"Yeah. I see this the way. I saw it. More than 20 years ago. You have to be able to take the hit sometime. You have to be able to let these guys go. You know, you just can’t pay them what they want. You know, just because you can really feel like," Booker T shared, shedding light on WWE's delicate financial decisions around its talent.

On Tony Khan's Strategy with Free Agents:

“And I said this back then. I felt like that was a big part of WCW’s master plan was to let WWE pick up all of those salaries, pay all of that money and nothing really, really changed other than them paying out money at the end of the day. And I think Tony Khan spent a boatload of money on CM Punk. Hopefully, he got it back in merchandise. You know, and whatnot. But. That’s a whole lot of money. And just think about this. Think about ten Punks. Ten salaries going out and then you produce and get the same exact thing. I could see it happening. I could see heads going over. I really really could. I could see that happening because sometimes you gotta be able to take the hit in order to make it a little bit heavier for the other side. You know, it’s like a tennis player playing five. They play five sets. And sometimes, just listening to one of the great tennis players a couple of nights ago and he was talking about how sometimes you have to give up rounds, just to get through those five, those five sets. Sometimes you get to orchestrate, make your way through these peaks and valleys in order to get through those five because it’s five hours, we’re going to be playing for five hours. So sometimes you gotta be able to give up a little bit in order to get a little bit. And I think that’s what WWE did back in the day, letting all of those guys go and they went over to WCW. It was guys over in WCW. Making $250,000 a year and they didn’t even work any house shows. They didn’t even have to show up. They were just on the roster. And right now, you got a bunch of guys that’s just on the roster."