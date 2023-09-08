WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Drew McIntyre Addresses Speculation Surrounding His WWE Future

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 08, 2023

The future of Drew McIntyre with WWE has been a hot topic of discussion for a while now, as whispers have circulated that his contract is set to expire at the year's end. While McIntyre acknowledged there was "some smoke" to the rumors, he didn't delve into details. In a recent chat with The Hindustan Times, McIntyre clarified his position within the company. 

WWE in India:

"I mean for WWE to be here, it’s very important. We’ve not had a live event since 2017, but we’re here now. And for me, this is a bucket list moment. I’ve wanted to wrestle in India my entire life. The chance to come to India in November for the first time had such a great time and such a great experience. And I’d already felt the love from the Indian fans through social media. And the thousands of messages I’ve got over the years, especially when I was WWE champion and the amount of love from the fans to feel it in person in Mumbai was unreal. And now, to be back, that same feeling when I’m walking through the airport and I must have taken 200 pictures walking through the airport. Just the amount of WWE fans we have here is unbelievable."

On Speculation Regarding His WWE Status:

“I mean, I keep reading the internet myself. I just saw something earlier. The internet keeps talking about my future, I guess. But my focus is on the here and now like I don’t look to the future, I don’t look to the past, I look to the present. And my job right now is just making sure we give everybody in Hyderabad the best show possible and I’ll continue to give the best performance I can give at every show and I can see I don’t plan to be anywhere else. That’s as much as I can give.”

Source: hindustantimes.com
Tags: #wwe #drew mcintyre

