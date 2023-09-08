"An Endless Source of Creativity": Chris Jericho Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt

On his recent podcast episode, Chris Jericho opened up about the passing of Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt in the wrestling world.
"At one point in time we were really, really close friends, and not that anything happened. But, you know, you don’t see each other for a while, and you kind of drift apart because he’s in one company and I’m in another. But, we always had a great relationship and I always kind of complimented him and spoke to him about his ideas."
Describing Wyatt as an endless source of creativity, Jericho added, "Bray was a creative faucet, so many ideas that he had and he would just keep pouring them out. 'Here’s an idea, here’s an idea, stop, stop, stop, what about that idea from a couple of ideas ago?' Just a great guy and left us way too soon. It hit me on the plane ride, I got really sad during the plane ride."
