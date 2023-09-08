WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

"An Endless Source of Creativity": Chris Jericho Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 08, 2023

On his recent podcast episode, Chris Jericho opened up about the passing of Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt in the wrestling world.

"At one point in time we were really, really close friends, and not that anything happened. But, you know, you don’t see each other for a while, and you kind of drift apart because he’s in one company and I’m in another. But, we always had a great relationship and I always kind of complimented him and spoke to him about his ideas."

Describing Wyatt as an endless source of creativity, Jericho added, "Bray was a creative faucet, so many ideas that he had and he would just keep pouring them out. 'Here’s an idea, here’s an idea, stop, stop, stop, what about that idea from a couple of ideas ago?' Just a great guy and left us way too soon. It hit me on the plane ride, I got really sad during the plane ride."

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 08, 2023 03:20PM


Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #windham rotunda #chris jericho

