Velvet Sky Announces Immediate Exit from NWA After Recent 75th Anniversary

Following NWA's 75th Anniversary events, Velvet Sky has confirmed her exit from the wrestling promotion where she served as a commentator. She made the announcement effective immediately, without providing additional details on her decision.

Sky first gained fame in the wrestling arena as a competitor in TNA's Knockouts division, which launched in 2007. Her TNA career continued until 2016, where she secured the Knockouts Championship on two occasions and also held the Knockouts Tag Titles as part of The Beautiful People. Sky's last in-ring performance took place in March 2016 during a Northeast Wrestling event. She transitioned to a commentator role with the NWA in March 2021

. Sky is slated to make an appearance at the upcoming IMPACT 1000 taping this Saturday night in White Plains, New York.