WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Velvet Sky Announces Immediate Exit from NWA After Recent 75th Anniversary

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 08, 2023

Velvet Sky Announces Immediate Exit from NWA After Recent 75th Anniversary

Following NWA's 75th Anniversary events, Velvet Sky has confirmed her exit from the wrestling promotion where she served as a commentator. She made the announcement effective immediately, without providing additional details on her decision.

Sky first gained fame in the wrestling arena as a competitor in TNA's Knockouts division, which launched in 2007. Her TNA career continued until 2016, where she secured the Knockouts Championship on two occasions and also held the Knockouts Tag Titles as part of The Beautiful People. Sky's last in-ring performance took place in March 2016 during a Northeast Wrestling event. She transitioned to a commentator role with the NWA in March 2021

. Sky is slated to make an appearance at the upcoming IMPACT 1000 taping this Saturday night in White Plains, New York.

D-Von Dudley Discusses Unnamed WWE Office Figure Who Discriminated Against Him

In a recent episode of the "Good Karma Wrestling" podcast, D-Von Dudley delved into a multitude of issues, one of which was racial discrimin [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 08, 2023 03:31PM


Tags: #nwa #velvet sky

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83855/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer