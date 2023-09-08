Velvet Sky Announces Immediate Exit from NWA After Recent 75th Anniversary

Following NWA's 75th Anniversary events, Velvet Sky has confirmed her exit from the wrestling promotion where she served as a commentator. She made the announcement effective immediately, without providing additional details on her decision.
Sky first gained fame in the wrestling arena as a competitor in TNA's Knockouts division, which launched in 2007. Her TNA career continued until 2016, where she secured the Knockouts Championship on two occasions and also held the Knockouts Tag Titles as part of The Beautiful People. Sky's last in-ring performance took place in March 2016 during a Northeast Wrestling event. She transitioned to a commentator role with the NWA in March 2021
. Sky is slated to make an appearance at the upcoming IMPACT 1000 taping this Saturday night in White Plains, New York.
Going forward, I will no longer be a part of the @NWA.— Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) September 8, 2023
I wanna thank Billy for the opportunity, & thank you to each person I worked with as it was so much fun & I learned so much from Joe & Tim on commentary.
I wish the NWA my best with everything.
See you all down the road.
⚡ D-Von Dudley Discusses Unnamed WWE Office Figure Who Discriminated Against Him
In a recent episode of the "Good Karma Wrestling" podcast, D-Von Dudley delved into a multitude of issues, one of which was racial discrimin [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 08, 2023 03:31PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com