D-Von Dudley Discusses Unnamed WWE Office Figure Who Discriminated Against Him

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 08, 2023

In a recent episode of the "Good Karma Wrestling" podcast, D-Von Dudley delved into a multitude of issues, one of which was racial discrimination within wrestling.

D-Von claims that during his tenure in WWE as a part of The Dudley Boyz, he encountered overt racism from an individual who held a significant position within the company. He stated,

“I remember coming into certain locker rooms and there were certain people that didn’t care if it got out how they were treating you. There was a prominent figure in WWE, I should say that he was office, that basically told me that he didn’t like me because I was black. Two occasions he told me. Bubba was there on one of them and Bubba was there on the second one along with Paul Heyman, Tommy Dreamer, and Spike. To this day, I have no respect nor do I like this individual. I’m not going to go and put him on blast right now but I don’t care for him, so I just stay away from him.”

Despite these past experiences, D-Von acknowledges that strides have been made to improve the culture within the industry. He added,

“I just know that we have come a long way. I’m not going to sit here and cry over something that might have happened 10 years ago. I just move on and make the best of it. Look at my career, I have nothing to be sad about. I have nothing to have any remorse about it. Bubba and I have become the greatest tag team of our era.”

Source: WrestlingInc.com
Tags: #wwe #dvon dudley

