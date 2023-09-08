WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali Teases Return to the Ring

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

The Great Khali is evidently not finished with WWE, signaling a return to the ring soon.

During today's Superstar Spectacle event in India, WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali reappeared, addressing the full house and announcing he has one more bout on the horizon. The legend last graced the WWE stage at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. The timing for his next face-off remains a mystery.

Adding a comedic touch to the event, The Great Khali shared a video backstage in which he attempts to instruct John Cena in the Hindi language. The amusing exchange is viewable in the tweet linked below.

THE GREAT KHALI IS BACK



says he has one more match in him #WWESuperstarSpectacle pic.twitter.com/4zH4x4sc0K — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 8, 2023