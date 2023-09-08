WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali Teases Return to the Ring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 08, 2023

The Great Khali is evidently not finished with WWE, signaling a return to the ring soon.

During today's Superstar Spectacle event in India, WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali reappeared, addressing the full house and announcing he has one more bout on the horizon. The legend last graced the WWE stage at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. The timing for his next face-off remains a mystery.

Adding a comedic touch to the event, The Great Khali shared a video backstage in which he attempts to instruct John Cena in the Hindi language. The amusing exchange is viewable in the tweet linked below.

WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 Results From India

WWE made its much-anticipated comeback to India with the special event, Superstar Spectacle, which took place on September 8th. Thanks to PW [...]

Tags: #wwe #the great khali

