WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 Results From India

WWE made its much-anticipated comeback to India with the special event, Superstar Spectacle, which took place on September 8th. Thanks to PWInsider, we have the complete results for the event:

- Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn overcame Jinder Mahal, Veer, and Sanga in a six-man tag match. All participants celebrated with a dance following the match.

- Natalya earned a win against Zoey Stark, paving the way for a match against Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship.

- Gunther emerged victorious against Shanky.

- Bron Breakker clinched a win over Odyssey Jones.

- The Great Khali made a surprise appearance, hinting at a possible future match.

- Rhea Ripley secured a win against Natalya.

- In the main event, Seth Rollins and John Cena teamed up to defeat Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.