WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 Results From India

WWE made its much-anticipated comeback to India with the special event, Superstar Spectacle, which took place on September 8th. Thanks to PWInsider, we have the complete results for the event:
- Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn overcame Jinder Mahal, Veer, and Sanga in a six-man tag match. All participants celebrated with a dance following the match.
- Natalya earned a win against Zoey Stark, paving the way for a match against Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship.
- Gunther emerged victorious against Shanky.
- Bron Breakker clinched a win over Odyssey Jones.
- The Great Khali made a surprise appearance, hinting at a possible future match.
- Rhea Ripley secured a win against Natalya.
- In the main event, Seth Rollins and John Cena teamed up to defeat Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.
⚡ WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali Teases Return to the Ring
The Great Khali is evidently not finished with WWE, signaling a return to the ring soon. During today's Superstar Spectacle event in India,
