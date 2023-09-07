The Dudley Boyz Secure Legends Deals With WWE

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

The iconic tag team duo, Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley, known collectively as The Dudley Boyz, have entered into legends contracts with WWE. This marks a significant chapter in the storied careers of these decorated wrestlers.

According to an exclusive report by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Bubba Ray and D-Von, both inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, are now officially under legends agreements with WWE.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, both wrestlers made it clear that they consider themselves unparalleled in the world of tag team wrestling.

"Before us, there were a lot of great teams, too," D-Von commented. "There was the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, Terry 'Bam Bam' Gordy and 'Dr. Death' Steve Williams, the Midnight Express, the Hart Foundation, the British Bulldogs, and the Road Warriors, who we idolized. That was all a different era. During the 'Attitude Era,' we became, hands down, the greatest tag team of our era."

Bubba Ray, also known as Bully Ray, added, "As long as there is breath in our lungs, we are still the greatest tag team on the planet today. No one else comes close."