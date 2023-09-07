Mark Henry Moved to Tears by Recent WWE Match on Monday Night RAW

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In a riveting showdown on Monday Night Raw, hosted in Charlotte, North Carolina, GUNTHER successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against rising star Chad Gable. The victory means that GUNTHER is set to shatter The Honky Tonk Man’s 35-year-old record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

Chad Gable's impressive performance during the match garnered him widespread praise, further solidifying his emerging status in the wrestling world. The match held added emotional weight as Gable's family witnessed his loss in person, an event that visibly moved his young daughter to tears.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE legend Mark Henry opened up about his emotional response to the match. According to Henry, he wasn't the only one shedding tears post-match, saying that Gable's daughter "was not the only one in tears after the bout."

“GUNTHER and Gable did something that a lot of matches haven’t done over the years, and that was make me tear up.

“It wasn’t really the match. It was the fact that it was so exciting and so much fun to watch, and when Gable lost and his daughter started crying, I started crying too because I realized that pro wrestling, when done right, can emotionally affect you. I think more of that needs to be done in pro wrestling so the world can realize that it’s based off feelings and emotions. As much as it’s big, tough guys, and incredibly skilled and resilient women, we are still people and have feelings. The whole point is to make you feel, and last night, brother, the tears rolled.”