Major Update On LA Knight's WWE Future

In a recent development, LA Knight is reportedly close to solidifying his status with WWE, amidst rumors of an impending major push for the star.

As reported by PWInsider Elite, via Wrestle Ops, discussions between Knight and WWE over a new long-term contract are either nearing completion or have already concluded.

Insiders cited in the report suggest that the agreement could span up to five years, indicating a significant investment in Knight's future by WWE.

Previously, it had been noted that WWE was holding off on advancing Knight's push until they had successfully secured his commitment via the new contract.

It is anticipated that once the deal is finalized, Knight will be promoted as a leading babyface on the SmackDown roster.

This follows a recent revelation that Knight has been earmarked as the top babyface on SmackDown, according to updates on WWE's internal talent board post-Payback event.