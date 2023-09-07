Rhea Ripley Discusses Potential Match with Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 40

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In a recent interview with India Today, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley opened up about the possibility of facing Becky Lynch at the upcoming WrestleMania 40. While the two superstars have clashed in the past, most notably during an NXT episode in 2019, they have never squared off in a major WWE event.

Ripley said, “I expect a huge challenge from the Man, Becky. She has definitely made her a name for herself in this company. She’s accomplished so much. She’s going down in history, as one of the best. And she will 110 percent be in the Hall of Fame one day. She really has made her own legacy. But like Becky, like Charlotte, like Sasha, like Bayley, like the Four horsewomen, they’ve all made a name for themselves. But at the end of the day, when you step in the ring with Mami, it’s a whole different sort of challenge. And if it were to be myself and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, you know, I, I invite that challenge. Like you said, we went one on one in NXT. And it there was no no clear winner because it was A DQ because Shayna, Jessamyn and Marina just had to come down and ruin that for me when I was on the stride of my life.

So, I would like to see what the outcome would be. I would love to step in the ring with her. I think it would be a great challenge.But at the same time, I feel like she doesn’t exactly know what Mami is capable of. And like what happened at WrestleMania 39, Charlotte underestimated me. She thought I was still the child that she wrestled at WrestleMania 36. I’m not. I’m a completely different animal. I’m a monster these days. I’m a nightmare. I’m an Eradicator. And it’s me and Becky. I’m just saying Mami is gonna end up on top, just like she always does. I mean, I’ve got quite a collection going. Uh, I think that if we had Becky to the list, I think everyone would be quite happy with that."