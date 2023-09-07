Eric Bischoff Doubts Dave Meltzer's Credibility in the AEW CM Punk Fallout

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

The dust has yet to settle on the dramatic exit of CM Punk from AEW, which came in the wake of a backstage dispute with Jack Perry at All In. Despite Tony Khan's decision to terminate CM Punk's contract, discussions within the wrestling industry continue to heat up over the incident.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff offered a unique perspective, casting doubt on the credibility of Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. Bischoff accused Meltzer of disseminating "lies" regarding the CM Punk matter.

“I have spent a lot of time shredding — exposing — Dave Meltzer for what he is. I’m sick of hearing myself say it, but Dave Meltzer is horrible — always has been — for the wrestling business.

“I do believe that Meltzer is horrible for this industry, his behavior, his personality, the flaws in his character. For whatever reason, Dave seems to thrive by spreading ‘rumor,’ ‘innuendo,’ ‘lies,’ call them what you want, and usually does so in favor of people he either has a relationship with or wants to have a relationship with. I didn’t believe any of the nonsense that I heard out of Dave Meltzer with regard to CM Punk.”