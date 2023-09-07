Becky Lynch to Miss WWE Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad Due to Passport Damage

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Last night on Becky Lynch's social media platform Twitter, she revealed that she will miss the WWE Superstar Spectacle scheduled for September 8, 2023, in Hyderabad, India. The reason for her absence is a damaged passport, which led to Qatar Airways refusing her boarding.

Becky stated: "I'm sorry to all the fans in Hyderabad, India. I was so excited to perform for you – but as there was a tiny tear in my passport I have not been allowed to board my flight. @qatarairways"