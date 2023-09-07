WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Becky Lynch to Miss WWE Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad Due to Passport Damage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 07, 2023

Becky Lynch to Miss WWE Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad Due to Passport Damage

Last night on Becky Lynch's social media platform Twitter, she revealed that she will miss the WWE Superstar Spectacle scheduled for September 8, 2023, in Hyderabad, India. The reason for her absence is a damaged passport, which led to Qatar Airways refusing her boarding.

Becky stated: "I'm sorry to all the fans in Hyderabad, India. I was so excited to perform for you – but as there was a tiny tear in my passport I have not been allowed to board my flight. @qatarairways"

WWE-Endeavor Merger Set For Completion Next Week, Press Release

In April, WWE confirmed its acquisition by The Endeavor Group, paving the way for a fusion of WWE and UFC into a new publicly traded entity [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 07, 2023 09:32AM


Tags: #wwe #superstar spectacle #india #becky lynch

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83833/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer