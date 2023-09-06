IMPACT Wrestling Highlights Ten Unforgettable Matches ahea of Milestone 1000th Episode

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

As it gears up for the 1000th episode of its marquee show this Sunday, IMPACT Wrestling has released a video that compiles the ten most unforgettable matches in the history of the show. The countdown features a mix of iconic bouts and modern classics, listed as follows:

- EC3 vs. Rockstar Spud (March 13, 2015)

- Gail Kim vs. Taryn Terrell (July 11, 2013)

- Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles (October 15, 2009)

- Christopher Daniels vs. Samoa Joe (April 13, 2006)

-The Final Deletion (July 5, 2016)

- Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles (January 4, 2010)

- Gail Kim vs. Awesome Kong (January 10, 2008)

- Team 3D vs. The Hardys vs. The Wolves (October 8, 2014)

- Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey (November 19, 2022)

-Beer Money vs. Motor City Machine Guns (August 12, 2010)