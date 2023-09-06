IMPACT Wrestling Highlights Ten Unforgettable Matches ahea of Milestone 1000th Episode

As it gears up for the 1000th episode of its marquee show this Sunday, IMPACT Wrestling has released a video that compiles the ten most unforgettable matches in the history of the show. The countdown features a mix of iconic bouts and modern classics, listed as follows:
- EC3 vs. Rockstar Spud (March 13, 2015)
- Gail Kim vs. Taryn Terrell (July 11, 2013)
- Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles (October 15, 2009)
- Christopher Daniels vs. Samoa Joe (April 13, 2006)
-The Final Deletion (July 5, 2016)
- Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles (January 4, 2010)
- Gail Kim vs. Awesome Kong (January 10, 2008)
- Team 3D vs. The Hardys vs. The Wolves (October 8, 2014)
- Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey (November 19, 2022)
-Beer Money vs. Motor City Machine Guns (August 12, 2010)
⚡ Shark Boy Returns Confirmed For IMPACT Wrestling 1000
On Saturday, Impact Wrestling revealed that Shark Boy will make his comeback at their 1,000th TV taping event on September 9th. This appeara [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 03, 2023 03:17PM
