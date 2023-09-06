WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IMPACT Wrestling Highlights Ten Unforgettable Matches ahea of Milestone 1000th Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 06, 2023

As it gears up for the 1000th episode of its marquee show this Sunday, IMPACT Wrestling has released a video that compiles the ten most unforgettable matches in the history of the show. The countdown features a mix of iconic bouts and modern classics, listed as follows:

- EC3 vs. Rockstar Spud (March 13, 2015)
- Gail Kim vs. Taryn Terrell (July 11, 2013)
- Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles (October 15, 2009)
- Christopher Daniels vs. Samoa Joe (April 13, 2006)
-The Final Deletion (July 5, 2016)
- Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles (January 4, 2010)
- Gail Kim vs. Awesome Kong (January 10, 2008)
- Team 3D vs. The Hardys vs. The Wolves (October 8, 2014)
- Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey (November 19, 2022)
-Beer Money vs. Motor City Machine Guns (August 12, 2010)

