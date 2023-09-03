WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Shark Boy Returns Confirmed For IMPACT Wrestling 1000

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 03, 2023

Shark Boy Returns Confirmed For IMPACT Wrestling 1000

On Saturday, Impact Wrestling revealed that Shark Boy will make his comeback at their 1,000th TV taping event on September 9th. This appearance marks the veteran wrestler's first return to the Impact ring since Slammiversary 2022.

The revised lineup for the upcoming TV taping in White Plains, New York includes:

- Alex Shelley (c) vs. Trey Miguel for the IMPACT World Championship

- An Ultimate X Match with competitors yet to be announced

- Feast or Fired Match featuring competitors still to be named

- Team 3D vs. opponents TBA

-Frankie Kazarian & Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards

- Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, & an unannounced competitor vs. Angelina Love,

- Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw, & a wrestler TBA

- Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango

- Special appearances by America’s Most Wanted and Shark Boy


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impact 1000 #shark boy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83754/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer