Shark Boy Returns Confirmed For IMPACT Wrestling 1000

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 03, 2023

On Saturday, Impact Wrestling revealed that Shark Boy will make his comeback at their 1,000th TV taping event on September 9th. This appearance marks the veteran wrestler's first return to the Impact ring since Slammiversary 2022.

The revised lineup for the upcoming TV taping in White Plains, New York includes:

- Alex Shelley (c) vs. Trey Miguel for the IMPACT World Championship

- An Ultimate X Match with competitors yet to be announced

- Feast or Fired Match featuring competitors still to be named

- Team 3D vs. opponents TBA

-Frankie Kazarian & Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards

- Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, & an unannounced competitor vs. Angelina Love,

- Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw, & a wrestler TBA

- Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango

- Special appearances by America’s Most Wanted and Shark Boy