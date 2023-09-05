WWE Employees "Gritting Their Teeth" as Endeavor Takeover Looms

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In the aftermath of WrestleMania 39 in April, WWE revealed its acquisition by Endeavor Group, with plans to unite UFC and WWE into a conglomerate valued at 21 billion dollars.

PWInsider reports that insiders within WWE anticipate that the consolidation could be finalized within the upcoming week.

"The belief within WWE is that the Endeavor takeover could go down as early as next week. There are a lot of employees gritting their teeth to see what this means for their future."

The term used by PWInsider to describe the atmosphere among WWE employees last month was one of "gloom and doom." Job security is a major concern, with speculation that anyone not directly involved in WWE production or as an on-screen talent may face layoffs. The uncertainty also hovers over in-ring performers. While there isn't expected to be any significant crossover between WWE and UFC rosters, Superstars who have been absent from TV yet continue to receive paychecks may also be at risk.