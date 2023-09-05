Possible Big SPOILER For Tonight's WWE NXT

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Tonight's WWE NXT promises an action-packed card featuring NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton putting her title on the line against Kiana James. Also on the agenda are bouts like Dragon Lee taking on Mustafa Ali in an NXT North American number one contender's match, with Dominik Mysterio serving as the special guest referee. Other matches include Bron Breakker versus Von Wagner, Tyler Bate battling Dabba-Kato, and Ilja Dragunov facing off against Oro Mensah. Fans can also expect the return of the tag team Angel & Humberto.

According to PWInsider, The Authors of Pain have been spotted in Orlando, Florida, ahead of tonight's event. However, it remains uncertain whether they will make an appearance.

As reported earlier, AOP (Akam and Rezar) are believed to have been under contract with WWE since 2022.

Rumors have been swirling over the past two weeks about AOP and their previous manager, Paul Ellering, making a comeback, particularly in the NXT brand.