Nick Aldis Talks About His "Handshake Situation" with WWE and Producer Role

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In a recent interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis opened up about his current association with WWE and his broader career objectives.

Aldis said, “They just invited me to come and, you know, see how everything works and, you know, shadow as a producer and see and just sort of be part of the meetings and oversee the whole, you know, the whole television operation, which is, I mean, again, I’ve done a lot, I’ve worn a lot of hats... it’s all very much a sort of handshake situation at the moment.”

Aldis expressed his open-minded approach to his career, stating, “Yeah, well look and everything could change next week or the week after or anything like that... They also were very open with me about it and said, Look, if you don’t want to do it, like if you’re not cool with this, like, absolutely no hard feelings... I’m gonna explore other opportunities.”

Reflecting on his matcch with Cody Rhodes at All In, Aldis recalled the landmark match saying, “Most of the time you know what people want, like at All In. We all knew what they wanted... That’s your job, give the people what they want in the way that they aren’t expecting.”

Aldis said that his most cherished achievement in TNA was “Breaking the glass ceiling and winning the world title. No Brit had ever done that before... That was a part of it I wasn’t really thinking about.”