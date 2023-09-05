Tony Schiavone Enthusiastic About Recent AEW Hire

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Tony Schiavone recently delved into his excitement about Chris Hero's inclusion in the AEW locker room during his latest episode of the What Happened When podcast. Schiavone mentions that merely discussing wrestling with Hero lifts his spirits and goes on to praise Hero as an exceptional mentor for AEW talent.

Schiavone shared some personal insights after spending time with Chris Hero:

"Afterwards, me and Chris Hero hung out for a couple of hours, just sitting down and having some coffee and talking about wrestling for two hours. I just love talking to him about it. Talking to him about not only the history, about what works as far as a wrestling ring, what works in the ring, what doesn’t work, what he has seen. So yeah, I’ve developed a very good relationship with Chris. Not only that, I’ve said it to him, that he’s a hell of coach. He knows his wrestling, and he’s a very positive, good guy. Great hire by Tony Khan."