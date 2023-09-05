WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Post-Payback Talent Board Update: LA Knight Listed as SmackDown's Top Babyface

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 05, 2023

Post-Payback Talent Board Update: LA Knight Listed as SmackDown's Top Babyface

During the 2023 WWE Payback Pay-Per-View event, LA Knight secured a win against The Miz, gaining a powerful endorsement from special guest referee John Cena. WWE seems to be fully backing LA Knight's rising career, as confirmed by the Twitter account @WrestleVotes.

"The latest 'talent board,' which is used internally, saw an update post Payback on 9/3. Interesting news from the SmackDown side lists LA Knight as the top babyface. In addition, Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits are now categorized as heels."

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT: #1 Contender's Match, Special Referee, Returns, More

WWE unveils a fresh episode of NXT TV this evening. Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton puts her title on the line against Kiana James. In add [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 05, 2023 09:47AM

 


Tags: #wwe #la knight #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83800/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer