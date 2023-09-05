Post-Payback Talent Board Update: LA Knight Listed as SmackDown's Top Babyface

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

During the 2023 WWE Payback Pay-Per-View event, LA Knight secured a win against The Miz, gaining a powerful endorsement from special guest referee John Cena. WWE seems to be fully backing LA Knight's rising career, as confirmed by the Twitter account @WrestleVotes.

"The latest 'talent board,' which is used internally, saw an update post Payback on 9/3. Interesting news from the SmackDown side lists LA Knight as the top babyface. In addition, Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits are now categorized as heels."