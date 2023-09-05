Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT: #1 Contender's Match, Special Referee, Returns, More

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

WWE unveils a fresh episode of NXT TV this evening. Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton puts her title on the line against Kiana James. In addition, Dragon Lee squares off against Mustafa Ali for a chance at the NXT North American Championship, with a unique catch. The current North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio, will act as the special guest referee.

Catch WWE NXT live on the USA Network at 8:00 pm EST tonight. Below is the revised card for this evening's event:

- NXT Women's Championship Bout: Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James

- #1 Contender's Match for NXT North American Championship: Dragon Lee vs. Mustafa Ali

Special Guest Referee: Dominik Mysterio

- No Disqualification Clash: Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

- The return of Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo