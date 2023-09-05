WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT: #1 Contender's Match, Special Referee, Returns, More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 05, 2023

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT: #1 Contender's Match, Special Referee, Returns, More

WWE unveils a fresh episode of NXT TV this evening. Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton puts her title on the line against Kiana James. In addition, Dragon Lee squares off against Mustafa Ali for a chance at the NXT North American Championship, with a unique catch. The current North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio, will act as the special guest referee.

Catch WWE NXT live on the USA Network at 8:00 pm EST tonight. Below is the revised card for this evening's event:

- NXT Women's Championship Bout: Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James

- #1 Contender's Match for NXT North American Championship: Dragon Lee vs. Mustafa Ali
Special Guest Referee: Dominik Mysterio

- No Disqualification Clash: Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

- The return of Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

WWE Payback 2023 Shatters Previous Records in Viewership and Revenue

WWE's official website has revealed that this year's Payback event set new benchmarks in "viewership, gate, and merchandise" for the company [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 05, 2023 09:44AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83799/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer