WWE Payback 2023 Shatters Previous Records in Viewership and Revenue

WWE's official website has revealed that this year's Payback event set new benchmarks in "viewership, gate, and merchandise" for the company. WWE stated that it was the most-viewed and highest-earning Payback in the history of the promotion.

The event boasted a reported attendance of 12,468, with viewership figures that were 36% greater than the former record established by the 2016 Payback event. The event also set an all-time high for gate revenue, surpassing the previous best set by the 2016 event in Chicago, Illinois. Below is the complete press release:

WWE PAYBACK DELIVERS RECORDS FOR VIEWERSHIP, GATE & MERCHANDISE

STAMFORD, Conn., September 5, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Payback, which emanated from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, became the most-watched and highest-grossing Payback in company history. The premium live event set new records for viewership, gate and merchandise.

Viewership of Payback was up 36 percent versus the previous record set in 2016. With 12,468 in attendance, it marked the largest gate ever for any Payback, up 13 percent versus the prior record set in Chicago in 2016. Payback also became the highest-grossing WWE event ever held in Pittsburgh.

In addition, Payback broke the all-time event merchandise record. In partnership with special event retail partner Fanatics, merchandise sales were up 182 percent versus the previous record set in 2017.

2023 Payback was also the most-viewed social Payback of all time with a combined 146 million social views, up 44 percent from the previous record set in 2020. The most-viewed moment across social platforms was Cody Rhodes announcing Jey Uso would be joining the Monday Night Raw roster which generated more than seven million social views across all platforms in one day.