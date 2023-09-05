WWE Scrapped Plans For Kevin Owens On Monday’s RAW

In a surprising turn of events at this past Saturday's Payback Premium Live Event, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles to Damian Priest and Sami Zayn.
During Monday's episode of WWE RAW, Kevin Owens was notably absent from the ring. His tag team partner Sami Zayn, however, was in action, facing off against JD McDonagh. This showdown occurred after JD's interference in the Payback title match.
According to PWinsider, Kevin Owens was initially scheduled to wrestle JD McDonagh in a solo match on RAW. Even though Owens was backstage, the night saw a change of plans, with Zayn stepping into the ring against JD instead.
⚡ Earlier This Year, CM Punk Allegedly Considered a WWE Comeback
In the wake of CM Punk's abrupt exit from AEW this Saturday due to a physical confrontation at AEW All In, fan speculation is rife that he m [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 04, 2023 04:41PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com