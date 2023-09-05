WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Scrapped Plans For Kevin Owens On Monday’s RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 05, 2023

In a surprising turn of events at this past Saturday's Payback Premium Live Event, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles to Damian Priest and Sami Zayn.

During Monday's episode of WWE RAW, Kevin Owens was notably absent from the ring. His tag team partner Sami Zayn, however, was in action, facing off against JD McDonagh. This showdown occurred after JD's interference in the Payback title match.

According to PWinsider, Kevin Owens was initially scheduled to wrestle JD McDonagh in a solo match on RAW. Even though Owens was backstage, the night saw a change of plans, with Zayn stepping into the ring against JD instead.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #raw #kevin owens

