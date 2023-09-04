Earlier This Year, CM Punk Allegedly Considered a WWE Comeback

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In the wake of CM Punk's abrupt exit from AEW this Saturday due to a physical confrontation at AEW All In, fan speculation is rife that he may be considering a return to WWE, assuming there's no non-compete clause involved in his departure.

You may remember Punk was seen at a WWE RAW episode where he caught up with old friends, mended fences with The Miz, and had a discussion with Triple H before being asked to exit the premises, believed to be at the directive of Vince McMahon.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select has indicated that according to those close to Punk, the possibility of rejoining WWE was definitely a consideration for him.

Punk made his comeback to AEW television in June 2022, still under contract, however, according to reports, Punk was contemplating an exit from AEW as far back as last December, even encouraging the notion so as to pave the way for a WWE return.

Rumors swirled that he had his eyes set on participating in this past January's Royal Rumble 2023, although it remains uncertain if WWE was keen on this idea or if AEW was willing to let him go.

A buzzworthy rumor that caught the attention of WWE talent suggested that Punk could make his return at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble and face off against the individual who would later oust him from the match, with Kevin Owens' name being mentioned as a possible contender. This would have been the headlining act of WrestleMania 39's first night, although this is unconfirmed as of yet.