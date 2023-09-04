WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

1PW Addresses Allegations of Non-Payment After Robbie X's Deleted Tweet

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2023

1PW Addresses Allegations of Non-Payment After Robbie X's Deleted Tweet

1PW Openweight Champion Robbie X took to Twitter to allege that he has not been compensated for his performances by 1PW. Interestingly, the tweet was later removed, sparking debate and speculation within the wrestling community.

In a carefully worded statement, 1PW addressed the swirling rumors but stopped short of naming Robbie X directly. The statement released by the promotion said: "It has been rumored on this app that people are owed money by 1PW. To clarify:

One wrestler is on a payment plan and every other wrestler, crew member and staff member has been paid for their work with us. Any other inference is entirely untrue and a complete lie.

1PW’s relaunch was with two promoters and now is with one. Any wrestlers wishing to work for our former co-promoter and not us we wish well and hope they flourish in those surroundings."
This unfolding drama raises questions about the internal workings of 1PW and puts a spotlight on wrestler compensation issues within the industry.

WWE Reveals Additional Live Events for November and December

WWE has unveiled a lineup of 26 new live events to close out the year, featuring the annual holiday tour. The following are the scheduled da [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 04, 2023 03:24PM


Tags: #1pw #robbie x

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83791/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer