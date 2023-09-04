1PW Addresses Allegations of Non-Payment After Robbie X's Deleted Tweet

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

1PW Openweight Champion Robbie X took to Twitter to allege that he has not been compensated for his performances by 1PW. Interestingly, the tweet was later removed, sparking debate and speculation within the wrestling community.

In a carefully worded statement, 1PW addressed the swirling rumors but stopped short of naming Robbie X directly. The statement released by the promotion said: "It has been rumored on this app that people are owed money by 1PW. To clarify:

One wrestler is on a payment plan and every other wrestler, crew member and staff member has been paid for their work with us. Any other inference is entirely untrue and a complete lie.

1PW’s relaunch was with two promoters and now is with one. Any wrestlers wishing to work for our former co-promoter and not us we wish well and hope they flourish in those surroundings."

This unfolding drama raises questions about the internal workings of 1PW and puts a spotlight on wrestler compensation issues within the industry.