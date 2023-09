WWE Reveals Additional Live Events for November and December

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

WWE has unveiled a lineup of 26 new live events to close out the year, featuring the annual holiday tour. The following are the scheduled dates:

Saturday, November 4: Supershow – Rochester, NY (Blue Cross Arena)

Sunday, November 5: Supershow – Springfield, MA (MassMutual Center)

Friday, November 10: Friday Night SmackDown – Columbus, OH (Nationwide Arena)

Saturday, November 11: Supershow – Johnson City, TN (Freedom Hall Civic Center)

Sunday, November 12: Supershow – Roanoke, VA (Berglund Center)

Monday, November 13: Monday Night RAW – Washington D.C. (Capital One Arena)

Friday, November 17: Friday Night SmackDown – Evansville, IN (Ford Center)

Saturday, November 18: Live Holiday Tour – Canton, OH (Canton Memorial Civic Center)

Saturday, November 18: Live Holiday Tour – Tupelo, MS (Cadence Bank Arena)

Sunday, November 19: Live Holiday Tour – Saginaw, MI (Dow Event Center)

Sunday, November 19: Live Holiday Tour – Jonesboro, AR (First National Bank Arena)

Sunday, November 26: Live Holiday Tour – Peoria, IL (Peoria Civic Center)

Monday, November 27: Monday Night RAW – Nashville, TN (Bridgestone Arena)

Friday, December 1: Friday Night SmackDown – Brooklyn, NY (Barclays Center)

Saturday, December 2: Live Holiday Tour – Bangor, ME (Cross Insurance Center)

Saturday, December 2: Live Holiday Tour – Allentown, PA (PPL Center)

Sunday, December 3: Live Holiday Tour – Portland, ME (Cross Insurance Arena)

Sunday, December 3: Live Holiday Tour – Newark, DE (Bob Carpenter Center)

Monday, December 4: Monday Night RAW – Albany, NY (MVP Arena)

Friday, December 8: Friday Night SmackDown – Providence, RI (Amica Mutual Pavilion)

Saturday, December 9: Live Holiday Tour – Utica, NY (Adirondack Bank Center)

Monday, December 11: Monday Night RAW – Cleveland, OH (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)

Friday, December 15: Friday Night SmackDown – Green Bay, WI (Resch Center)

Saturday, December 16: Live Holiday Tour – Moline, IL (Vibrant Arena)

Sunday, December 17: Live Holiday Tour – Rochester, MN (Mayo Civic Center)

Monday, December 18: WWE Monday Night RAW – Des Moines, IA (Wells Fargo Arena)