WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

LA Knight Earns High Praise from WWE Legend Ted DiBiase

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2023

LA Knight Earns High Praise from WWE Legend Ted DiBiase

Bill Apter recently sat down for an interview with WWE legend Ted DiBiase, where they discussed DiBiase's impression of LA Knight during their time together in NXT.

DiBiase shared, "I had a great time doing that. That whole thing was not supposed to last as long as it did. I mean, it was getting over so well, they just kept going for another week and another week."

On the subject of LA Knight's abilities, DiBiase commented, "Clearly, I saw his talent right from the get-go. While we didn't become close friends, it was evident enough for me to think he won't be in NXT for long. And as we can see, WWE is already making good use of him."

WWE appears to be firmly in support of LA Knight. Just last month, he clinched the SummerSlam Slim Jim Battle Royal title and secured a victory over The Miz at WWE Payback. To top it off, John Cena publicly supported him post-match. Speculation suggests that bigger opportunities for Knight may be on the horizon as we approach 2024.

Lisa Marie Varon "Beyond Honored" as Trish Stratus Uses Signature Move in WWE Payback

During her clash with Becky Lynch at WWE Payback, Trish Stratus surprised fans by executing the Widow's Peak, a signature move of former WWE [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 04, 2023 01:36PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #nxt #la knight #ted dibiase

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83788/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer