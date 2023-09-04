LA Knight Earns High Praise from WWE Legend Ted DiBiase

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Bill Apter recently sat down for an interview with WWE legend Ted DiBiase, where they discussed DiBiase's impression of LA Knight during their time together in NXT.

DiBiase shared, "I had a great time doing that. That whole thing was not supposed to last as long as it did. I mean, it was getting over so well, they just kept going for another week and another week."

On the subject of LA Knight's abilities, DiBiase commented, "Clearly, I saw his talent right from the get-go. While we didn't become close friends, it was evident enough for me to think he won't be in NXT for long. And as we can see, WWE is already making good use of him."

WWE appears to be firmly in support of LA Knight. Just last month, he clinched the SummerSlam Slim Jim Battle Royal title and secured a victory over The Miz at WWE Payback. To top it off, John Cena publicly supported him post-match. Speculation suggests that bigger opportunities for Knight may be on the horizon as we approach 2024.