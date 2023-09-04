WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lisa Marie Varon "Beyond Honored" as Trish Stratus Uses Signature Move in WWE Payback

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2023

During her clash with Becky Lynch at WWE Payback, Trish Stratus surprised fans by executing the Widow's Peak, a signature move of former WWE star Victoria, also known as Lisa Marie Varon. Adding to the tribute, Trish mimicked Victoria by holding the sides of her head, a gesture Victoria would often make after delivering the move. Lisa Marie Varon took to Twitter to express her gratitude and emotions toward the gesture.

She wrote: “I don’t know where to begin. I want to thank @trishstratuscom and @wwe for the huge homage. I’m am beyond honored and flattered for the love. Trish has been such an amazing friend and supporter of mine. I am beyond grateful. I love you so much Trish. @beckylynchwwe and you had such a beautiful match. I’m so very proud of you both. Words can not express how touched I am. XOXO.”

In an accompanying video, Varon added, “This is my second time doing this video ’cause I already broke down in tears and I’mma break down in tears again. I just want to say thank you, Trish, doing the Widow’s Peak on the show Payback. I’m so proud of you. I love you so much. You’re so important to me. Gosh, our history, man. Holy moly, the stories. But I just wanted to say I love you so much and thank you.”


