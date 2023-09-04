Kurt Angle Weighs in on Ongoing Rivalry Between WWE and AEW

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently sat down for an interview on the Grue Rume Show, offering his perspective on the competition between industry giants WWE and AEW. Angle was queried about the likelihood of AEW ever eclipsing WWE in the wrestling landscape.

The wrestling legend opined, "It's crazy because fans pick sides. They pick who their favorite is. WWE is still in the lead, I think they'll always be in the lead, don't get me wrong, AEW is doing great, they've done pretty well in ratings from time to time and been close to beating WWE in ratings at certain points. The WWE is just a monster. They are a company worth $9 billion. When you have that kind of money behind you, it's hard to compete with."

Angle lauded AEW's achievements, acknowledging that they have occasionally come close to surpassing WWE in television ratings. However, he emphasized the financial clout of WWE, describing it as a "monster" with a $9 billion valuation. He pointed out that although AEW's Tony Kahn also has considerable resources, they don't compare to the financial might wielded by WWE.