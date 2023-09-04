WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Payback Aftermath, Anticipated Jey Uso Appearance, More

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Tonight's WWE RAW episode, airing live from Charlotte, North Carolina's Spectrum Center, follows the recent Payback event and coincides with Labor Day.

Although not officially confirmed, Jey Uso is likely to make an appearance on tonight's RAW after being reintroduced by Cody Rhodes at Payback on Saturday. In addition, The Judgment Day faction is expected to revel in their new status as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, a title won by Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Payback, aided by their allies and JD McDonagh.

Among those slated to appear tonight according to the WWE and arena websites are Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Drew McIntyre.

Here’s what WWE has lined up for tonight's card:

- Aftermath of WWE Payback

- The Viking Raiders will face Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle in a Tag Team Tornado match

- WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER set to defend against Chad Gable