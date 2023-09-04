WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Payback Aftermath, Anticipated Jey Uso Appearance, More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2023

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Payback Aftermath, Anticipated Jey Uso Appearance, More

Tonight's WWE RAW episode, airing live from Charlotte, North Carolina's Spectrum Center, follows the recent Payback event and coincides with Labor Day.

Although not officially confirmed, Jey Uso is likely to make an appearance on tonight's RAW after being reintroduced by Cody Rhodes at Payback on Saturday. In addition, The Judgment Day faction is expected to revel in their new status as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, a title won by Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Payback, aided by their allies and JD McDonagh.

Among those slated to appear tonight according to the WWE and arena websites are Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Drew McIntyre.

Here’s what WWE has lined up for tonight's card:

- Aftermath of WWE Payback
- The Viking Raiders will face Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle in a Tag Team Tornado match
- WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER set to defend against Chad Gable

Jim Ross Discusses the Impact of Terry Funk and His WWE Signing in 1997

Jim Ross recently opened up about the influential career of wrestling legend Terry Funk, as well as Funk's brief stint as Chainsaw Charlie i [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 03, 2023 03:32PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83779/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer