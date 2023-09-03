Jim Ross Discusses the Impact of Terry Funk and His WWE Signing in 1997

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Jim Ross recently opened up about the influential career of wrestling legend Terry Funk, as well as Funk's brief stint as Chainsaw Charlie in WWE back in 1997. The discussion took place on the latest episode of Ross's podcast, Grilling JR, where Ross provided insights into why he brought Funk into WWE and how Funk has left an indelible mark on the wrestling world.

Discussing Funk's legacy, Ross said, “He was a credit to the wrestling business — without question. Here’s the thing about Terry — it kinda is Jericho-esque or even Sting-esque, and that is, the ability to reinvent. He goes from a babyface in some territories, and a champion in the NWA, to a heel champion in the NWA, and then you can migrate all the way through — things like the Empty Arena Match in Nashville versus Jerry Lawler.”

Ross also reflected on his decision to sign Funk to WWE in 1997, a move that had some insiders questioning his judgment at the time. "Some were raising their eyebrows that, maybe, JR has lost it. No — he contributed. He was a fun character. We’re still talking about him! So, I love that component, because, the look on his face and the sparkle in his eye when he was performing as Chainsaw Charlie was just a wonderful feeling … that I did something good.”