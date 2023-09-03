Bruce Prichard Reveals How Terry Funk Got WWE's Shotgun Saturday Night Pulled from the Air

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

During the latest Something To Wrestle With episode, Bruce Prichard reminisced about how the late wrestling legend Terry Funk was responsible for getting an episode of WWE's Shotgun Saturday Night pulled from the airwaves. The incident took place in 1997 when Funk was scheduled to wrestle Bret Hart.

Prichard recounted his briefing to Funk, saying, "Wrestle Bret, have a hell of a match, let’s get him over, and maybe a little promo beforehand. All I ask of you … ‘This is live … I know it’s late night but we’re live, and we’ve got a lot of eyeballs on us. Please, just watch your language, no hells, goddamns, or s**t, please.'"

Contrary to those directives, during his pre-match promo, Funk had some colorful words for Vince McMahon, referring to him as a "Yankee bastard," called Jim Ross an "Oklahoma son of a b***h," and made an offensive remark about Hart's mother.

Prichard lamented, "When people ask, 'Bruce, whatever happened to that show "Shotgun Saturday Night?"' I say, 'Terry Funk.' So yes, the show was pulled off the air because of those comments. Not only did we have words I had specifically told him to avoid, but at one point during the match with Hart, they had these large tubs of beer on ice. He [Funk] decided to grab me and dunk me in one. I didn't even have a change of clothes."