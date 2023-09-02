WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Seth Rollins Retains World Heavyweight Championship Against Shinsuke Nakamura in Payback Main Event

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Sep 02, 2023

Seth Rollins Retains World Heavyweight Championship Against Shinsuke Nakamura in Payback Main Event

In the main event of tonight's WWE Payback event, Seth Rollins successfully retained his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Match results:

Seth Rollins Successfully Defends WWE World Heavyweight Title in Epic Showdown with Shinsuke Nakamura

The PPG Paints Arena was buzzing with anticipation as it hosted the final match of WWE Payback 2023, a highly-anticipated WWE World Heavyweight Championship bout between the defending champ Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and challenger Shinsuke Nakamura. This heart-pounding main event showcased technical mastery, personal animosity, and unexpected moments of vulnerability.

Rollins, donned in his signature gold robe and glittery boots, made his entrance to the ring amidst the deafening chorus of fans. The atmosphere amped up when "The King of Strong Style" Shinsuke Nakamura made his grand anime-style entrance, even earning praise from WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta who was in attendance.

From the opening bell, Nakamura seized control, focusing his offense on the injured back of Rollins. However, the champ began to rally, yelling at Nakamura about the emotional stress he'd caused his family. Despite the excruciating pain, Rollins countered Nakamura's Kinshasa Kick with a devastating super kick.

Nakamura was relentless, applying an armbar that seemed destined to bring him the championship. Yet Rollins powered out of it, delivering a sit-out power bomb in a near-fall that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Nakamura executed an Avalanche Landslide from the top rope that left the audience gasping, but Rollins miraculously kicked out. It was finally a well-timed Stomp from Rollins that secured his win and allowed him to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE Payback Coverage & Results (09/02/2023)

The following are the results of tonight's WWE Payback premium live event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: WWE PAYBACK RESUL [...]

— Caylon Knox Sep 02, 2023 08:30PM


Tags: #wwe #payback #wwe payback #results #world title #seth rollins #shinsuke nakamura

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83739/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer