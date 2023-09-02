WWE Payback Coverage & Results (09/02/2023)

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

The following are the results of tonight's WWE Payback premium live event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:





WWE PAYBACK RESULTS (9/2/2023)

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by John Cena airs to get us started. The WWE Payback 2023 Kickoff Show is now officially off-and-running.

Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the WWE Payback 2023 Kickoff Show. She introduces Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Wade Barrett and Peter Rosenberg as her fellow co-panelists for this pre-show.

After their light-hearted banter and introductions, they begin running down the lineup for tonight's show as the official match graphics flash across the screen. We then shoot into a video package looking at WWE Tag-Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and their defense tonight against The Judgment Day.

When the package wraps up, we return to the panelists, who each weigh-in with their thoughts on the scheduled Steel City Street Fight in one of tonight's featured title bouts.

From there, they send us into our next pre-match video package for tonight, this time looking at the events leading up to the showdown between LA Knight and The Miz. After the package, the panelists sound off with their thoughts on this one.

We then hear the predictions for the match, and it's a clean sweep with all of the panelists picking LA Knight to defeat The Miz. Once they wrap up the talk on this match, we shoot to a video package for Cody Rhodes, who will be the guest on "The Grayson Waller Effect" later tonight.

Grayson Waller Hypes Tonight's "Grayson Waller Effect"

The package wraps up and then we return to the panelists, who are joined now by Grayson Waller. He is asked if Cody is his biggest guest yet. He says he probably is next to Logan Paul. He mentions how Cody has big news and he decided to break it on his show tonight. He also talks about John Cena coming back to host tonight's show.

As the talk continues, they ask Waller who is gonna win between The Miz and LA Knight. Waller says it's obviously going to be his personal friend The Miz. He has some fun with LA Knight fans in the background and then they continue to talk to Waller about tonight's show.

Now we shoot to a quick commercial break. We return to a Drew McIntyre vignette simply hyping up "The Scottish Warrior" and his journey from rookie in WWE several years ago to being one of the top Superstars today.

We then move on to our next video package, which looks at the events leading up to tonight's Steel Cage match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch. After it wraps up, we return to the panelists, where Grayson Waller has left, who give their thoughts on the rivalry as a whole and tonight's match.

Booker T, Wade Barrett and Peter Rosenberg give their final thoughts on the bout and then we shift into another commercial break. Jackie Redmond plugs the official theme song by The Struts "Too Good At Raising Hell" for WWE Payback 2023 and then we shoot into the video package for Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's World Championship.

Kayla Braxton welcomes us back live at the panelists area and talks about coming into NXT around the same time as Ripley and Rodriguez. She talks about how Ripley is finally dealing with someone of similar size and similar strength. The rest of the panelists then weigh in on the discussion as well.

Rodriguez gets a vote from Booker T as his pick to win the match, however Barrett and Rosenberg both side with Ripley. After they wrap up their talk on this title tilt, they shift gears and the discussion transitions to the Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory showdown for the WWE United States Championship.

Rosenberg goes with Mysterio to retain, while Barrett and Booker agree that Theory will recapture the U.S. gold tonight. After they finish up their predictions discussion, we head into another quick commercial break. The Kickoff Show wraps up next.

John Cena Is In The Building

The commercial break wraps up and we hear Kayla Braxton welcome us back to the Kickoff Show, as the camera pans live inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

On that note, we shoot backstage live and see a shot of the outside of John Cena's locker room door. The panelists talk about Cena being in the building and mention how he will be serving as the official WWE Payback host for tonight's premium live event.

Now we shoot into our final pre-match video package, this time looking at the events leading up to the scheduled showdown between WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and "The King of Strong Style" Shinsuke Nakamura.

As the panelists run down their thoughts on our main event of the evening, we hear the packed house in the background breaking out into a loud dueling "Let's go Cena!" and "Cena sucks!" chant. The panelists go 2-1 in favor of Rollins retaining the title and then Braxton wraps up the Kickoff Show as the cage lowers over the ring in the PPG Paints Arena.

Steel Cage Match

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

The bad-ass cold open video package for tonight's WWE Payback 2023 premium live event airs now to get this show officially off-and-running. After it wraps up, we shoot back live inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA., where the commentators welcome us to the show.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves then inform us that the steel cage showdown between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch will be kicking off the show. The cage finishes lowering over the ring and then the pre-match video package for this bout airs. The package makes this feel like the women's equivalent to The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan from WrestleMania.

Back live, "Whoa-oh!" plays and out comes "The Man" herself, Becky Lynch. The crowd in Pittsburgh gives her a rock-star reception as she comes out to smoke billowing out of the entrance way and fireworks erupting. She makes her way to the cage for our first match of the evening.

Lynch settles into the cage and her music fades down. "[Ladies giggle...I don't care what they say...] OH! It's time to rock-n-roll!" plays and out comes the WWE Hall of Fame legend (THANK YOU, TRISH!) to a chorus of boos. She makes her way down and joins Lynch in the cage.

NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is once again shown in a cameo appearance in the crowd with her title. The fans boo. Trish's theme wraps up and now it's time to get this steel cage opener officially off-and-running. The bell sounds and these two stare each other down and then begin getting after it.

Lynch looks for a Man-Handle Slam after stopping Trish from attempting to flee the cage straight out of the gate. After some back-and-forth action, we see Trish settle into the offensive lead. She taunts Becky as she beats her down. Lynch fires up and takes over, hoisting Trish up and lawn-darting her into the cage wall over and over again.

"The Man" spends some time in the offensive driver's seat, even hitting a big top-rope power bomb for a close near fall. Trish's forehead is looking marked up. The fans loudly chant "This is Awesome!" Trish fights back with an impressive display of power, hoisting Lynch up for a power bomb of her own.

The two end up on the top-rope holding onto the cage. Trish shows her toughness again with a top-rope bulldog. She goes for the cover, but somehow Lynch kicks out after the count of two. They head back up and Trish climbs over the cage. Lynch stops her and they fight up there.

Trish is held by her feet by Lynch as the rest of her body dangles upside down over the cage. Lynch pulls her back up and hits a super-duper plex off the top of the cage. Ouch! Lynch goes for the cover but somehow Trish kicks out. Trish calls the door and starts crawling out. Lynch grabs her legs to stop her. Zoey Stark appears and the two are tug-o-war'ing over Lynch.

Stark slams the cage door into Lynch's face and Trish rolls her up. Lynch kicks out. Trish goes for the Chick Kick but Lynch ducks it and hits a Man-Handle Slam. She goes for the cover but Stark, who got into the door while it was open, breaks it up. The commentators point out the obvious, which is that the whole point of this match was to ensure fans a fair fight.

Lynch slams the cage door shut in a moment out of "A Bronx Tale." Now you's can't leave! The crowd pops. She hits a Man-Handle Slam on Stark and then stops Trish as she tries climbing out over the cage. Man-Handle Slam off the cage. 1-2-3. Lynch wins in a great opener.

Winner: Becky Lynch

Trish Stratus Turns On Zoey Stark, Gets Left Laying

Once the match wraps up, Becky Lynch celebrates and heads to the back. Zoey Stark helps Trish Stratus up. Trish gets up and pulls her arm away from Stark. She slaps Stark and tells her to get out.

Stark slams the cage door shut instead of leaving and turns back. She hoists Trish up and hits her with the Z-360. She takes her "Thank you, Trish!" shirt off and throws it on Trish's fallen body. We head to a commercial break.

Host John Cena Announces Himself As Special Guest Referee

When we return from the commercial break, we hear the familiar sounds of John Cena's theme song. The WWE legend runs down to the ring to a huge pop and settles in the ring. He mentions how awesome the first match of the evening was.

Cena then talks about all the things he's done throughout his WWE career, pointing out that he's never had the chance to be a host. He says he was told his job as the host for tonight is to make sure tonight is special.

He says he can't think of a way to make things more special than to be a special guest referee for a match tonight. Which match? The match between The Miz and LA Knight.

The Miz vs. LA Knight

With that said, the theme for The Miz hits and out he comes in his ring gear and robe. He gets in the ring and says he'd expect this from LA Knight, but not Cena. He brings up him pandering to the audience here tonight.

Miz says they call Cena the greatest of all time. He says if he's being honest, as a host, he sucks. Miz mentions he's been a host before and Cena asks him genuinely if he has any advice. Cena then asks if there's anything else. Miz says yeah if they ask you to be a Mer-Man in a "Barbie" movie, you say no!

Cena then pretends to want real advice again. Miz starts to take it serious and boasts being the best WrestleMania host ever. He then tells Cena to dress better, saying he's almost 50 and he still dresses like a Teletubby. Cena concludes that all of this advice points to his idea to be the special referee for Miz vs. Knight.

He says Cena doesn't even have a referee shirt. Cena pulls out one and declares himself the special referee for the match between Miz and Knight. Miz says no. Cena says "YEAH!" like LA Knight. They do this back and forth. LA Knight's theme hits and the crowd explodes.

LA Knight settles in the ring as Cena gets his referee shirt on. Miz watches from outside of the ring. The bell finally sounds and now it's time for our second match of the evening here at WWE Payback. The crowd very, very loudly chants "LA Knight! LA Knight!" from the word "go."

As Miz finally gets in the ring, the fans break out in a loud "Tiny balls!" chant. Miz drops back down to the floor and takes his time. They finally mix it up in the ring and Miz tries leaving. Knight heads out after him. Miz tries sneaking in a clothesline but Knight sees it coming and beats him up as they head back to the ring.

Back inside the ring, the fans loudly chant "YEAH!" as Knight lands each shot on Miz. The fans then spread a loud "LA Knight! LA Knight!" chant around the PPG Paints Arena. Knight heads to the top-rope with Miz for a super-plex but Miz avoids it and drops Knight way down below, face-first. Miz comes off the top with a double axe-handle and now Miz settles in the offensive driver's seat.

The action spills out to the floor where Knight repeatedly bashes Miz's head into the commentary table as the fans chant "YEAH!" each time. Knight clotheslines Miz over the barricade and then back to the other side. He stands on the barricade and leaps, connecting with a flying clothesline. Back in the ring, Miz takes back over.

As Miz works over Knight, we see him stretching the rules, which leads to he and Cena jawing at each other in spurts. Knight takes back over and now Cena has to get on his case for refusing to break at five in the corner. The two go face to face for a super close-up shot teasing a potential match with the two. As they do, Miz attacks Knight from behind and takes over on offense once again.

Knight fights back with a huge German-release suplex and then a sliding kick to the dome of the A-Lister for a close near fall. Miz fights back and rolls up Knight. He tries holding onto the ropes to steal the win but Cena ends up catching it. They jaw at each other, leading to Knight attacking from behind.

He goes for the B.F.T. but misses. Miz pushes him and he almost bumps into Cena. He stops and turns into a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz goes for the cover but Knight kicks out. Miz gets Knight down and goes to mock Cena with the Five Knuckle Shuffle, but Knight pops up and does his version of The People's Elbow and then connects with a B.F.T. for the win. Fun match.

Winner: LA Knight

WWE United States Championship

Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio (C)

It's time for our first title match of the evening!

After a quick commercial break, Michael Cole announces a sold out crowd of 14,584 fans inside PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. for tonight's WWE Payback 2023 premium live event.

Now the "ALL DAY!" A-Town Down theme for Austin Theory hits and out comes the former longest running U.S. Champion of the past decade. He settles in the ring as Cole does a live ad-read.

Rey Mysterio's iconic theme hits and out he comes with the entire LWO group. The fans give him a big rock-star reaction and then the WWE Hall of Fame legend heads to the ring by himself as the LWO heads to the back.

The bell sounds and quickly Theory darts across the ring and starts to put it on the reigning and defending U.S. Champion. Rey fights back and climbs up on Theory in the corner for the ten-punch spot. Theory fights back and nearly be-heads Rey with a massive clothesline.