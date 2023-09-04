Andrade El Idolo Thanks Departed CM Punk

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Over the weekend, All Elite Wrestling had parted ways with two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk, primarily due to an altercation with Jack Perry at the recent All In London PPV event held at Wembley Stadium. AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo, who has had multiple encounters with CM Punk both inside and outside the ring, expressed his gratitude towards the former champion via his Twitter/X account for his contributions to his career.

Andrade El Idolo also mentioned his desire to square off against CM Punk in the ring once more.