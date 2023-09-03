Jim Ross Provides Health Update on Jerry Lawler

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

On a recent episode of his podcast "Grilling J.R.", Jim Ross shared a health update about his former WWE Attitude Era co-commentator, Jerry Lawler.

"Lawler was feeling better, we talked about doing some autograph shows together, a little tour, I think that’s going to happen," mentioned Ross. "The two of us. That combination, not sounding egocentric, there are a lot of good announcers and a lot of announcers doing their best work, which is great."

Ross went on to add, "I notice elements of my own style in many announcers, specific phrases. It was great talking to Jerry, and I believe we would do exceedingly well in the world of autographs. The key is to get Lawler back to health, through prayers and well wishes. He needs a knee replacement, though the timing for that is still uncertain."