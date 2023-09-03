WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Ross Provides Health Update on Jerry Lawler

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 03, 2023

On a recent episode of his podcast "Grilling J.R.", Jim Ross shared a health update about his former WWE Attitude Era co-commentator, Jerry Lawler.

"Lawler was feeling better, we talked about doing some autograph shows together, a little tour, I think that’s going to happen," mentioned Ross. "The two of us. That combination, not sounding egocentric, there are a lot of good announcers and a lot of announcers doing their best work, which is great."

Ross went on to add, "I notice elements of my own style in many announcers, specific phrases. It was great talking to Jerry, and I believe we would do exceedingly well in the world of autographs. The key is to get Lawler back to health, through prayers and well wishes. He needs a knee replacement, though the timing for that is still uncertain."

Source: Fightful
Tags: #wwe #jerry lawler #jim ross

