WWE To Limit Post-Show Press Conferences to International and 'Big 5' Events

WWE will be reportedly scaling down the frequency of post-show press conferences for Premium Live Events.

Earlier this week, it had been revealed that a press conference would follow the Payback event at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena. However, the schedule was discreetly altered later, and no press conference took place after the show.

Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics, who attended Payback, was informed by WWE officials that going forward, post-show press conferences will primarily be held for international Premium Live Events and their "Big 5" shows, which include the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Money In the Bank, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series.