WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

WWE To Limit Post-Show Press Conferences to International and 'Big 5' Events

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 03, 2023

WWE To Limit Post-Show Press Conferences to International and 'Big 5' Events

WWE will be reportedly scaling down the frequency of post-show press conferences for Premium Live Events.

Earlier this week, it had been revealed that a press conference would follow the Payback event at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena. However, the schedule was discreetly altered later, and no press conference took place after the show.

Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics, who attended Payback, was informed by WWE officials that going forward, post-show press conferences will primarily be held for international Premium Live Events and their "Big 5" shows, which include the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Money In the Bank, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series.

Bruce Prichard Reveals How Terry Funk Got WWE's Shotgun Saturday Night Pulled from the Air

During the latest Something To Wrestle With episode, Bruce Prichard reminisced about how the late wrestling legend Terry Funk was respo [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 03, 2023 11:00AM


Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83753/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer