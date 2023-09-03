Freddie Prinze Jr. Predicts a Bright Future for Will Ospreay in AEW

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Will Ospreay and Chris Jericho clashed in the AEW All In ring, garnering praise from Freddie Prinze Jr. Ospreay emerged victorious over Jericho in the match that took place last Sunday. Prinze delved into the bout during a recent episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast.

On Ospreay's Career Path: "This dude will never sign with WWE, 100% he’s signing with AEW and they’re going to kill it next year.”

Discussing Ospreay vs. Jericho: “Will Ospreay can do anything off the top turnbuckle, anything in the air, he flipped and twisted and smashed Chris Jericho. Chris Jericho beat his ass, these guys went back and forth and you know Chris Jericho has a piece of AEW by the way he tries to get every single wrestler in the company over. You know he knows Will Ospreay is money so he put him over freaking big time.”