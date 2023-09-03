WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Freddie Prinze Jr. Predicts a Bright Future for Will Ospreay in AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 03, 2023

Freddie Prinze Jr. Predicts a Bright Future for Will Ospreay in AEW

Will Ospreay and Chris Jericho clashed in the AEW All In ring, garnering praise from Freddie Prinze Jr. Ospreay emerged victorious over Jericho in the match that took place last Sunday. Prinze delved into the bout during a recent episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast

On Ospreay's Career Path: "This dude will never sign with WWE, 100% he’s signing with AEW and they’re going to kill it next year.”

Discussing Ospreay vs. Jericho: “Will Ospreay can do anything off the top turnbuckle, anything in the air, he flipped and twisted and smashed Chris Jericho. Chris Jericho beat his ass, these guys went back and forth and you know Chris Jericho has a piece of AEW by the way he tries to get every single wrestler in the company over. You know he knows Will Ospreay is money so he put him over freaking big time.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
