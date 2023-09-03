Tyrus to Remain Involved with NWA While Elaborating on His Retirement Decision

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Tyrus reveals that Billy Corgan was initially less than pleased to learn about his retirement plans.

Tyrus faced off against EC3 in a Bull Rope match for the Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA 75. The bout saw EC3 walk away as the new champion, with the condition that Tyrus would step away from in-ring action if he lost.

In the latest episode of The Wise Men, Tyrus delved deeper into his decision to hang up his boots. He mentioned observing alterations in his physical condition, including his walking posture. He also spoke of experiencing a tingling sensation in his fingers and a persistent, burning discomfort in his shoulder and neck area, notably following Crockett Cup 2023. This discomfort was also present during his match against EC3.

"It’s one of those things where Trevor (Murdoch) and I, we had a pretty physical match and I’ve never had anything but physical matches. It’s never unsafe but we’re always snug and when we had the tag match for the Crockett Cup, I got hit weird and I landed weird and normally, I never had a burning sensation before in my shoulder and neck area and it just wouldn’t go away and it was bugging me when I was benching, bugging me when I was squatting. It was just bugging me all the time and you know, you don’t say anything and I’ve just always been a big thing, you just gotta work it out. You just kind of work it out, and you’re world champ, and not just that but even if you’re not world champ, there’s still a certain level of, you wanna compete at a high level. You don’t wanna compete at a low level.

So, when I was hemming and hawing about the decision to retire and after I talked to my kids and they were like, they were fine with it, because I was like, man, I’m starting to get the tingles in my fingers and I noticed that my fingers are kind of curling a little bit and I started leaning forward when I was walking a little bit and I was like, okay. Okay. You got some decisions to make here, and it was one of those things where selfishly, Billy (Corgan) would’ve had to kick me out of the ring. I was like, we’ll see how this match goes. But just coming into that weekend and at any time, I could’ve said to Billy, no, because that’s the cool thing about our boss is that he’s like, ‘It’s your call. It’s your call.’ He goes, ‘This wasn’t my idea. This was your idea’ and everything fell into place, especially seeing the live events and not being there. That was really bothering me… During the match (at NWA 75) when I hit EC3 with a T-Bone, I got that damn burning in my shoulder again and we’re doing the deal and you know, the chair shots and everything and every chair shot hurt, more than it normally did and especially the ones on my ankles. Like the Garvin Stomp is designed for the foot. There’s a reason why they didn’t use the chair but hey, you don’t know until you try it, right? Don’t try it fellas (he laughed)."

He further stated that he will continue to be associated with NWA. In a conversation with Billy Corgan, Tyrus was informed that he's more than welcome to explore ways to remain engaged with the organization.

"Absolutely no regrets. I even talked to Billy (Corgan) this morning. I’m still gonna be a part of the NWA. I’m just not sure what form I wanna do and he’s like, ‘Whatever you wanna do, you just tell me what you wanna do and it’s done’ so, and that’s a great feeling."

Expanding on his decision to retire, Tyrus revealed that both Billy Corgan and Pat Kenney, the Director of Talent Relations, were initially displeased with his choice to leave in-ring competition.

"A lot of people, they were like, ‘Did you talk to Billy and Pat?’ No, I didn’t. It was my decision (to retire) and Billy (Corgan) always told me I could make my own decisions and I did and were they thrilled about it at first? Not really (he laughed). You go on live and make that announcement. They’re like, ‘What does this mean?’ It means exactly — or as Pat (Kenney) put it, ‘How does your retirement look? What does it look like?’ And I said, ‘I retire’ in quotes and he was like, ‘Okay.’ Again, I called my shot, I Babe Ruth’d it. I pointed, I called my shot, so, and I’m happy with it. But I’m also excited. Looking at the shows and the guys coming up and it’s just a good time to be an NWA fan."