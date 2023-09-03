Producers for WWE Payback 2023 Matches Revealed

Fightful Select unveiled the producers responsible for the matches at WWE Payback 2023, which occurred this past Saturday:
- Cage Match: Becky Lynch squared off against Trish Stratus (Produced by Petey Williams)
- LA Knight took on The Miz (Produced by Shane Helms)
- U.S. Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) faced Austin Theory (Produced by Adam Pearce)
- Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn clashed with Judgment Day (Produced by Michael Hayes)
- Grayson Waller Effect featured Cody Rhodes (Produced by Shawn Daivari)
- Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) went up against Raquel Rodriguez (Produced by Jason Jordan)
- World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) competed against Shinsuke Nakamura (Produced by Jamie Noble)
