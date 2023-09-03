Producers for WWE Payback 2023 Matches Revealed

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 03, 2023

Fightful Select unveiled the producers responsible for the matches at WWE Payback 2023, which occurred this past Saturday:

- Cage Match: Becky Lynch squared off against Trish Stratus (Produced by Petey Williams)

- LA Knight took on The Miz (Produced by Shane Helms)

- U.S. Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) faced Austin Theory (Produced by Adam Pearce)

- Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn clashed with Judgment Day (Produced by Michael Hayes)

- Grayson Waller Effect featured Cody Rhodes (Produced by Shawn Daivari)

- Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) went up against Raquel Rodriguez (Produced by Jason Jordan)

- World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) competed against Shinsuke Nakamura (Produced by Jamie Noble)