Post-Payback Events Unfold Between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura

In a high-stakes battle during Saturday's WWE Payback Premium Live Event, Seth Rollins managed to fend off Shinsuke Nakamura and retain his WWE World Heavyweight Title. The bout was an edge-of-your-seat affair that ultimately saw Rollins emerge victorious. Following his win, Rollins reveled in his glory as Nakamura watched from a distance, bringing the event to its conclusion.

However, the drama didn't end there. WWE subsequently released a post-show video capturing Nakamura's ambush on Rollins. While Rollins and Adam Pearce were making their way backstage, Nakamura assaulted Rollins with a series of kicks despite officials' attempts to intervene. Nakamura then pulled Rollins up by his hair and hurled him headlong into the LED board. Following this sneak attack, Nakamura struck a pose and retreated backstage, leaving officials to tend to a battered Rollins.

The rivalry continues.