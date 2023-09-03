WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Post-Payback Events Unfold Between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 03, 2023

In a high-stakes battle during Saturday's WWE Payback Premium Live Event, Seth Rollins managed to fend off Shinsuke Nakamura and retain his WWE World Heavyweight Title. The bout was an edge-of-your-seat affair that ultimately saw Rollins emerge victorious. Following his win, Rollins reveled in his glory as Nakamura watched from a distance, bringing the event to its conclusion.

However, the drama didn't end there. WWE subsequently released a post-show video capturing Nakamura's ambush on Rollins. While Rollins and Adam Pearce were making their way backstage, Nakamura assaulted Rollins with a series of kicks despite officials' attempts to intervene. Nakamura then pulled Rollins up by his hair and hurled him headlong into the LED board. Following this sneak attack, Nakamura struck a pose and retreated backstage, leaving officials to tend to a battered Rollins.

The rivalry continues.

 


