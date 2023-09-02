Rhea Ripley Successfully Retains WWE Women's World Championship at WWE Payback

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

The dominant reign of Rhea Ripley continued at tonight's WWE Payback event, as she successfully defended her WWE Women's World Championship against the powerful Raquel Rodriguez.

Rhea Ripley Retains WWE Women's World Championship in Gritty Battle Against Raquel Rodriguez

The atmosphere inside PPG Paints Arena reached a fever pitch as Raquel Rodriguez challenged Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship. In a clash that had both competitors pushing their limits, Ripley ultimately stood tall, defending her title at WWE Payback 2023.

The bout began with both women locking up, and it quickly became apparent that Ripley's usual size advantage was not present in this match-up. Despite an early onslaught by Rodriguez, Ripley began to dominate, seemingly overpowering her opponent. However, Rodriguez made a comeback with a chilling chokehold and a spinning corkscrew elbow that almost sealed the match.

The momentum swung back and forth with each woman gaining and losing the upper hand. Rodriguez's injured knee became a focal point, as Ripley methodically targeted it throughout the bout. Just when it seemed that Rodriguez might mount another comeback, Dominik Mysterio made his way to the ring.

Mysterio’s presence proved to be a double-edged sword for Rodriguez. Though he tried to intervene, he found himself on the receiving end of Rodriguez's running power slam. This momentary distraction allowed Ripley to exploit Rodriguez’s injured knee and successfully execute her finisher, the Rip-Tide, to secure her title.