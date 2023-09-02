WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

New WWE Tag Team Champions Crowned at WWE Payback

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Sep 02, 2023

New WWE Tag Team Champions Crowned at WWE Payback

Tonight's WWE Payback premium live event saw the crowning of new WWE Tag Team Champions, as Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to become the new Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Champions.

Match results:

Steel City Street Fight Shakes Up WWE Tag Team Landscape

In a match that was nothing short of a chaotic spectacle, Finn Balor and Damian Priest dethroned Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to become the new Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions. PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, was buzzing with anticipation as both teams stepped into the ring for the Steel City Street Fight.

The atmosphere turned electric the moment the bell rang. All four superstars immediately went to war, with Owens and Priest taking the brawl out of the ring while Zayn and Balor fought inside the squared circle. Dominik Mysterio made an unexpected appearance, joining the fray and tipping the scales momentarily in favor of Zayn and Owens.

Just when it seemed like the reigning champs had the upper hand, a change in momentum saw Balor and Priest dominate the match with an arsenal of steel chairs. An incredible sequence of near falls, crowd-pleasing spots, and high-octane action ensued, with each team pulling out all stops to secure the victory.

In a final series of jaw-dropping moments, Rhea Ripley intervened to spear Owens through the barricade, paving the way for Balor and Priest to seize control. Despite a last-ditch effort by Zayn and Owens, Balor and Priest secured the win, marking a new era in the WWE Tag Team division.

WWE Payback Coverage & Results (09/02/2023)

The following are the results of tonight's WWE Payback premium live event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: WWE PAYBACK RESUL [...]

— Caylon Knox Sep 02, 2023 08:30PM


Tags: #wwe #payback #wwe payback #results #finn balor #damian priest #sami zayn #kevin owens #the judgment day

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83736/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer