New WWE Tag Team Champions Crowned at WWE Payback

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Tonight's WWE Payback premium live event saw the crowning of new WWE Tag Team Champions, as Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to become the new Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Champions.

Match results:

Steel City Street Fight Shakes Up WWE Tag Team Landscape

In a match that was nothing short of a chaotic spectacle, Finn Balor and Damian Priest dethroned Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to become the new Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions. PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, was buzzing with anticipation as both teams stepped into the ring for the Steel City Street Fight.

The atmosphere turned electric the moment the bell rang. All four superstars immediately went to war, with Owens and Priest taking the brawl out of the ring while Zayn and Balor fought inside the squared circle. Dominik Mysterio made an unexpected appearance, joining the fray and tipping the scales momentarily in favor of Zayn and Owens.

Just when it seemed like the reigning champs had the upper hand, a change in momentum saw Balor and Priest dominate the match with an arsenal of steel chairs. An incredible sequence of near falls, crowd-pleasing spots, and high-octane action ensued, with each team pulling out all stops to secure the victory.

In a final series of jaw-dropping moments, Rhea Ripley intervened to spear Owens through the barricade, paving the way for Balor and Priest to seize control. Despite a last-ditch effort by Zayn and Owens, Balor and Priest secured the win, marking a new era in the WWE Tag Team division.