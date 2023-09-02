New WWE Tag Team Champions Crowned at WWE Payback

Tonight's WWE Payback premium live event saw the crowning of new WWE Tag Team Champions, as Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to become the new Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Champions.
Match results:
In a match that was nothing short of a chaotic spectacle, Finn Balor and Damian Priest dethroned Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to become the new Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions. PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, was buzzing with anticipation as both teams stepped into the ring for the Steel City Street Fight.
The atmosphere turned electric the moment the bell rang. All four superstars immediately went to war, with Owens and Priest taking the brawl out of the ring while Zayn and Balor fought inside the squared circle. Dominik Mysterio made an unexpected appearance, joining the fray and tipping the scales momentarily in favor of Zayn and Owens.
Just when it seemed like the reigning champs had the upper hand, a change in momentum saw Balor and Priest dominate the match with an arsenal of steel chairs. An incredible sequence of near falls, crowd-pleasing spots, and high-octane action ensued, with each team pulling out all stops to secure the victory.
In a final series of jaw-dropping moments, Rhea Ripley intervened to spear Owens through the barricade, paving the way for Balor and Priest to seize control. Despite a last-ditch effort by Zayn and Owens, Balor and Priest secured the win, marking a new era in the WWE Tag Team division.
How TERRIBLE of you, @FinnBalor!#WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/rxvF19xmU6— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
THE TRASHMAN is here at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/P5vzt7sUEt— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
😲😲😲😲😲😲@FightOwensFight delivers the HITZ at #WWEPayback!!!@penguins pic.twitter.com/dhQ2S0SnTN— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE just sent @FightOwensFight through the barricade at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/B15k1cXN7C— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
ALL CHAMPIONS RISE in The Judgment Day!@RheaRipley_WWE @ArcherofInfamy @FinnBalor @DomMysterio35#WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/fkY0wJ7QQq— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
THEY DIIIIIIIID IT!!!!@FinnBalor & @ArcherofInfamy bring the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles to The Judgment Day following an incredible Steel City Street Fight at #WWEPayback!#AndNew pic.twitter.com/x7dmFeXDIz— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
⚡ WWE Payback Coverage & Results (09/02/2023)
The following are the results of tonight's WWE Payback premium live event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: WWE PAYBACK RESUL [...]— Caylon Knox Sep 02, 2023 08:30PM
