WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio Retains WWE U.S. Championship Against Austin Theory at Payback

In the third match of tonight's WWE Payback event, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio successfully retained the WWE United States Championship against former champion Austin Theory.

Match results:

Rey Mysterio Defends United States Championship Against Austin Theory

The anticipation was palpable inside the packed PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, as fans geared up for the first title match of WWE Payback 2023. Austin Theory, the former longest-reigning U.S. Champion of the past decade, made his way to the ring amid roaring crowd noise.

Not to be outdone, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, flanked by the entire LWO group, emerged to an equally electric ovation. After the LWO left the arena, Mysterio climbed into the ring to defend his United States Championship.

The match was an exhilarating rollercoaster of action. Theory, full of youthful vigor, gave Mysterio a run for his money with a series of powerful maneuvers. After a series of counters and near-falls, Theory seemed to be inching closer to reclaiming the U.S. title. The crowd, sensing the urgency, began rallying behind Mysterio.

In a suspenseful twist, Rey Mysterio managed to avoid Theory's A-Town Down finisher not once but twice. As Theory went for another finishing move, Mysterio countered with a surprise pin, clinching a 1-2-3 victory to retain his United States Championship.