Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

L.A. Knight Defeats The Miz at WWE Payback with John Cena as Special Guest Referee

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Sep 02, 2023

In the second match of tonight's WWE Payback premium live event, L.A. Knight defeated former two-time WWE Champion The Miz, with the legendary John Cena serving as the Special Guest Referee.

Match results:

The Miz vs. LA Knight with Special Referee John Cena

The excitement of WWE Payback 2023 continued to soar as the evening's second match pitted "The Awesome One" The Miz against LA Knight, with none other than John Cena serving as the special guest referee. The segment began with Cena and The Miz exchanging playful banter. After some back-and-forth about hosting talents and attire choices, Cena declared himself the match's referee, much to the Miz's dismay.

As LA Knight's entrance music blared, the crowd erupted into cheers. The wrestler took his place in the ring, amping up the excitement. With Cena donning his referee shirt, the bout commenced.

The atmosphere was electric as the audience chanted in support of LA Knight. Several close calls and rope-a-dope tactics from both wrestlers kept fans on the edge of their seats. Cena's role as the impartial referee added an extra layer of excitement, especially as he caught The Miz trying to cheat during a pin attempt.

After some intense action, LA Knight landed his signature B.F.T., earning him a hard-fought victory. Cena's referee role and the in-ring prowess of both competitors made this a match to remember.

WWE Payback Coverage & Results (09/02/2023)

— Caylon Knox Sep 02, 2023 08:30PM


Tags: #wwe #payback #wwe payback #results #la knight #the miz #john cena

