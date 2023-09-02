Becky Lynch Defeats WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in Steel Cage Match at Payback

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Payback premium live event, Becky Lynch defeated WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage Match.
The first main event match set an electrifying tone for WWE Payback 2023. A video package likened the contest between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch to iconic wrestling clashes such as The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania. Fans gave Lynch a roaring welcome as she entered the steel cage, with Michael Cole and Corey Graves describing the bout's significance. Trish Stratus, a WWE Hall of Famer, also entered amid a chorus of boos.
The crowd was captivated as both wrestlers delivered a scintillating back-and-forth contest. Zoey Stark's unexpected interference added drama, but ultimately, Lynch emerged victorious with a high-impact Man-Handle Slam off the cage, delivering a stunning opener for the night.
After the bout, Zoey Stark offered assistance to a fallen Trish Stratus. Trish rebuffed Stark, escalating tensions between the two. Stark retaliated with a Z-360, leaving Trish defeated and humiliated in the cage.
WWE Hall of Famer @trishstratuscom uses the playbook from one of her best rivals of all time with a vicious Widow's Peak to @BeckyLynchWWE at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/h6c9tq64Nf— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
SAY CHEESE!#WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/zyrfc06qYu— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
That's a SUPER DUPER PLEX! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/KkhpVEc23O— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
The winner of the STEEL CAGE Match is @BeckyLynchWWE!#WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/VP1UkPXfix— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
#ThankYouZoey 😲@ZoeyStarkWWE has ended her alliance with @trishstratuscom at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/qnymMJbQdO— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
⚡ WWE Payback Coverage & Results (09/02/2023)
The following are the results of tonight's WWE Payback premium live event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: WWE PAYBACK RESUL [...]— Caylon Knox Sep 02, 2023 08:30PM
