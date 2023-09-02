Becky Lynch Defeats WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in Steel Cage Match at Payback

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Payback premium live event, Becky Lynch defeated WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage Match.

Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

The first main event match set an electrifying tone for WWE Payback 2023. A video package likened the contest between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch to iconic wrestling clashes such as The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania. Fans gave Lynch a roaring welcome as she entered the steel cage, with Michael Cole and Corey Graves describing the bout's significance. Trish Stratus, a WWE Hall of Famer, also entered amid a chorus of boos.

The crowd was captivated as both wrestlers delivered a scintillating back-and-forth contest. Zoey Stark's unexpected interference added drama, but ultimately, Lynch emerged victorious with a high-impact Man-Handle Slam off the cage, delivering a stunning opener for the night.

After the bout, Zoey Stark offered assistance to a fallen Trish Stratus. Trish rebuffed Stark, escalating tensions between the two. Stark retaliated with a Z-360, leaving Trish defeated and humiliated in the cage.