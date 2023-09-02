WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Becky Lynch Defeats WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in Steel Cage Match at Payback

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Sep 02, 2023

Becky Lynch Defeats WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in Steel Cage Match at Payback

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Payback premium live event, Becky Lynch defeated WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage Match.

Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

The first main event match set an electrifying tone for WWE Payback 2023. A video package likened the contest between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch to iconic wrestling clashes such as The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania. Fans gave Lynch a roaring welcome as she entered the steel cage, with Michael Cole and Corey Graves describing the bout's significance. Trish Stratus, a WWE Hall of Famer, also entered amid a chorus of boos.

The crowd was captivated as both wrestlers delivered a scintillating back-and-forth contest. Zoey Stark's unexpected interference added drama, but ultimately, Lynch emerged victorious with a high-impact Man-Handle Slam off the cage, delivering a stunning opener for the night.

After the bout, Zoey Stark offered assistance to a fallen Trish Stratus. Trish rebuffed Stark, escalating tensions between the two. Stark retaliated with a Z-360, leaving Trish defeated and humiliated in the cage.

WWE Payback Coverage & Results (09/02/2023)

The following are the results of tonight's WWE Payback premium live event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: WWE PAYBACK RESUL [...]

— Caylon Knox Sep 02, 2023 08:30PM

Source: Matt Boone of Rajah.com
Tags: #wwe #payback #wwe payback #results #becky lynch #trish stratus #zoey stark

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83733/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer